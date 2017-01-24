Brignone makes history in Kronplatz

By Sportsbeat

Federica Brignone became the first Italian to win a giant slalom World Cup race on home snow since Karen Putzer in 2007 with victory in Kronplatz.

Brignone, a World Championship giant slalom silver medallist in 2011, clocked a total time of 2:10.05 from her two runs.

That was 0.55 seconds faster than her nearest rival in Tessa Worley of France while Italian compatriot Marta Bassino was just two hundredths of a second further back.

Despite missing out on the win, Worley did become the first woman to finish on the podium in six consecutive World Cup giant slaloms since Tina Maze's run of nine in 2012/2013.

She also extended her lead in the World Cup giant slalom standings, moving onto 580 points with American Mikaela Shiffrin second on 460 after only managing a fifth place finish on Tuesday.

The latter does however lead the overall standings on 1053 points with Switzerland's Lara Gut on 923 after a fourth-place finish in Italy.

Sportsbeat 2017

