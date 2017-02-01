Version
Olympic Games
Olympic Games
Football
Home football
Transfers
Premier League
FA Cup
Champions League
Europa League
Africa Cup of Nations
Liga
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
MLS
SuperLiga
Women's World Cup
Copa América
Championship
League One
League Two
Scottish Football
League Cup
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Euro 2016
FIFA Confederations Cup
Copa Libertadores
All Leagues
National competitions
International competitions
Tennis
Home tennis
ATP Calendar
ATP Rankings
WTA Calendar
WTA Rankings
Australian Open
French Open
Wimbledon
US Open
Davis Cup
Fed-Cup
Motorsports
Home motorsports
F1
WRC
MotoGP
WTCC
ERC
WEC
Superbikes
24 hours of Le Mans
Dakar
Formula E
FIM EWC
Cycling
Home cycling
Calendar/Results
Tour de France
Giro d'Italia
Vuelta a España
F1
Home f1
Calendar/Results
Tables
Drivers
Rugby
Home rugby
World Cup
Premiership
Guinness Pro 12
Top 14
Test Match
Six Nations
European Cup
Challenge Cup
Four Nations
Super Rugby
Athletics
Home athletics
Diamond League
World Championships
World Indoor Championships
European Championships
Euro Indoor Champs
Golf
Home golf
World Ranking
European Tour
PGA TOUR
Masters Tournament
British Open
U.S. Open
USPGA
Basketball
Home basketball
NBA
Euroleague
Eurocup
Lega
Liga ACB
Pro A
Eurobasket
Eurobasket women (W)
World Cup
Swimming
Home swimming
World Championships
World Championships Short Course
European Championships
European Championships Short Course
Winter Sports
Home winter sports
Alpine Skiing
Biathlon
Nordic Combined
Cross-Country Skiing
Ski Jumping
Ice Hockey
Figure Skating
Curling
Speed Skating
Bobsleigh
Videos
University Sports
Home university sports
Schedule
Videos
Football
Tennis
Motorsports
Cycling
F1
Rugby
Horse Racing
Equestrian
Rugby League
Athletics
Snooker
Boxing
Cricket
Golf
Basketball
Swimming
Winter Sports
University Sports
Fencing
Rio 2016
Olympic demonstration sports - a guide
By Eurosport • 5 hours ago
Eurosport in Live , where and when you want
Live control
VOD
Exclusive Channels
Winter Sports
In The Air! Winter Olympics… in slow-mo
By Eurosport • 01/02/2017 at 16:06
Weightlifting
IOC strips Chinese trio of Beijing Games gold medals
By Reuters • 12/01/2017 at 22:20
In The Air! Winter Olympics teaser… in slow-mo
Olympic Games
Our Olympic journey has begun
By Eurosport • 04/01/2017 at 10:22
Athletics
Asher-Smith excited to take on Olympic champion Thompson in Birmingham
By Sportsbeat • 02/01/2017 at 17:33
Olympic Games
Eurosport to be the exclusive home of the Olympics in Germany
By
Alex Chick
• 28/11/2016 at 12:49
Athletics
RUTHERFORD EXCLUSIVE: I want gold in Tokyo... if not, Winter Olympics is an option
By
Greg Rutherford
• 15/11/2016 at 15:21
Rio 2016
WADA: Fancy Bears have changed data, athletes need to check it's accurate
By Reuters • 06/10/2016 at 09:24
Olympic Games
Fancy Bears: What have they told us about doping in elite sport?
By
Jen Offord
• 22/09/2016 at 22:09
Paralympians receive heroes' welcome at Heathrow
Olympic Games
Farah, Glover, Rose and Nadal have medical files released by Fancy Bears
By
Kevin Coulson
• 19/09/2016 at 21:45
Paralympics
Inspirational former F1 star Zanardi wins gold in Rio
By Eurosport • 14/09/2016 at 19:08
Paralympics
Storey claims lucky 13th gold to outstrip GB's 2012 haul
By
Jen Offord
• 14/09/2016 at 14:55
Rio 2016
Russian hackers leak US athletes' medical data from Rio
By Reuters • 13/09/2016 at 21:52
