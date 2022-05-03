A cross-platform weekly show is set to launch on Eurosport that will set the sports news agenda and set the scene for a sizzling summer of action across the Warner Bros. Discovery Sports network.

Premiering on Wednesday 4 May (18:00 UK time) on Eurosport 1, discovery+* and Eurosport’s digital platform, The Power of Sport will feature interviews with some of the biggest personalities from across the globe, look at the best of the recent sports action, look towards the week of sport ahead while also harnessing Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ rich archive of world-class content to look back at some of the iconic sporting moments from yesteryear.

Underpinned by stunning camerawork giving viewers very different angles to the ones normally enjoyed during a regular sports production, a host of emerging voices from the world of sports broadcasting will narrate each show including Warner Bros. Discovery Sports golf presenter Henni Koyack, freelance reporter Anne-Marie Batson and journalists Hugh Woozencroft and Jordan Jarrett Bryan.

Over the coming weeks, viewers will be able to enjoy exclusive interviews with some of sport’s modern-day pioneers:

Janja Garnbret (Olympic Sport Climbing champion), the first-ever female to win an Olympic gold medal in Sport Climbing

(Olympic Sport Climbing champion), the first-ever female to win an Olympic gold medal in Sport Climbing Susie Wolff (CEO, ROKiT Venturi Racing, Formula E), who aims to motivate and inspire female talent to bring diversity in motorsport

(CEO, ROKiT Venturi Racing, Formula E), who aims to motivate and inspire female talent to bring diversity in motorsport Jonathan Rea (six-time Superbike World Champion), the winner of the most Superbike World Championships in the history of the sport

(six-time Superbike World Champion), the winner of the most Superbike World Championships in the history of the sport Tim Gajser (three-time MXGP World Champion), no-one has won more Motocross Grand Prix titles than the Slovenian rider

(three-time MXGP World Champion), no-one has won more Motocross Grand Prix titles than the Slovenian rider Bartosz Zmarzlik (two-time Speedway Grand Prix World Champion), the Polish superstar is widely regarded as the best speedway rider in the world at the moment (Superbike World Champion), the current Superbike World Champion who has 18 race wins to his name

(two-time Speedway Grand Prix World Champion), the Polish superstar is widely regarded as the best speedway rider in the world at the moment (Superbike World Champion), the current Superbike World Champion who has 18 race wins to his name Stephen Roche (1987 Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and World Championship winner), became only the second cyclist to claim the Triple Crown - winning the Tour de France, the Giro d'Italia, as well as the World Road Race Championship

Following on from the critically-acclaimed Trailblazers digital and RAW podcast series, the 18-week magazine show is the latest purpose-driven original production launched to highlight Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ mission to celebrate its values and unlock the power of sport.

Scott Young - Senior Vice President, Content and Production, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “As a multi-sport broadcaster in 50 markets in Europe, the depth of Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ localised content and live sport offering is unparalleled but it is also our mission to tell the personal stories of sportspeople to our audiences.

“Our ambition is to convey the experiences, emotions and achievements of athletes through a gritty, unfiltered and authentic new programme that goes far beyond the live competitions alone. By providing a platform for a diverse range of voices to tell their stories, we can truly unlock the power of sport through purposeful programming that will resonate with our audiences and partners.”

Produced by Buzz16, the first episode will preview the first Grand Tour of the year – the Giro d’Italia – while looking back at the best of the action from round one of the new Speedway GP season from Gorican, Croatia.

*discovery+ is available in Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom and Ireland

