Discovery and BT are in exclusive talks to create a new joint sports venture in the UK and Ireland – combining its Eurosport UK business with BT Sport.

It is hoped the 50:50 venture will launch in 2022.

The proposed UK venture would bring together BT Sport and Eurosport UK, which both have extensive portfolios of premium sport rights, including the Olympic Games, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, cycling Grand Tours, tennis Grand Slams, the winter sport World Cup season and Premiership Rugby.

“We are excited about this opportunity with BT Group to offer consumers a stronger and simplified combined sport offering in the UK and Ireland, and, more broadly, to advance our strategy of bringing sports and entertainment to more consumers on the platform of their choice,” said JB Perrette, President & CEO of Discovery Streaming & International.

“We are aligned with BT Group on a shared vision to maximize the value and appeal of our respective UK sport assets, and we look forward to concluding a deal in the coming weeks.”

Discovery entered the global sports media business in 2014 by buying Eurosport.

Today, Discovery’s sports business – under the Discovery Sports banner – produces and distributes content to 130 million unique individuals a month across more than 200 markets and 20 languages.

US Discovery Sports’ brands include Eurosport, Global Cycling Network (GCN), Global Mountain Bike Network (GMBN), Golf Digest and GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR, plus they boast sports programming and content on discovery+ and Discovery’s free-to-air TV networks in Europe.

The leading sports news and video site, Eurosport.com and its local country versions, engages audiences of more than 50 million sports fans per month.

