' Sport and Sustainable Development Goals in childhood: the societal challenges of an adapted sport practice ' under its role as a media partner to the French Ministry of Sports. Eurosport is supporting the upcoming ministerial conferenceunder its role as a media partner to the French Ministry of Sports.

Organised within the context of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union, this conference, taking place on February 7th and 8th 2022, at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, will give the floor to experts, sportspeople and representatives of the European sports movement, practitioners and decision-makers to discuss good practices and the role of physical activity and sports in the different phases of children's development in terms of health, integrity and education for sustainable development.

Together, they will define a collective ambition for physical activity for the youngest in Europe. Among the participants will be the boxer Sarah Ourahmoune, the tennis player Justine Henin, the skier Pierre Vaultier and the footballer Youri Djorkaeff.

On this occasion, Eurosport, the event's media partner, will bring its knowledge of sport to the debate by moderating the roundtables and putting into images the areas of reflection addressed. Eurosport, the leading European sport media, will broadcast the entire conference on its digital platforms throughout Europe, including eurosport.fr and eurosport.com

Committed to a fair and equitable society, Eurosport supports equal rights, inclusion and mutual respect for all through Discovery's RISE programme . Ensuring that children have access to the learning and resources they need to succeed in school and in life is one of the main reasons why Eurosport supports numerous associative actions, such as those of PLAY International , and today to accompany the French Ministry of Sports in the context of this conference.

