To commemorate the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports would like to thank its UK contributors who have shared their memories of meeting Her Majesty for a special programme titled Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: A Sporting Tribute.

Hosted by Reshmin Chowdhury at Royal Ascot, an uninterrupted one-hour programme will air on Monday 19 September at 19:00 BST.

The programme will be featuring Royal Ascot’s Director of Racing and Public Affairs Nick Smith as he helps to uncover the key history of Her Majesty’s connection to the course over the years.

Additional contributors Warner Bros. Discovery Sports would like to thank include:

Thomas Bach

Sir Andy Murray

Brough Scott MBE

Jo Rowsell MBE

Kadeena Cox OBE

Laura Robson

Paula Radcliffe MBE

Sir Steve Redgrave

Tim Henman OBE

Virginia Wade OBE

