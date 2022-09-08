Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96.

The Queen, who ruled for longer than any Monarch in British history, passed away at her residence in Balmoral, Buckingham Palace announced at just after 18:30pm UK time on Thursday, September 8.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," Buckingham Palace said.

A statement from Charles, the new King, said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

