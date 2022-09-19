Sport in the UK has come to a halt as the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II takes place.

Her funeral is taking place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19th September at 11:00 BST, with a committal Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, taking place at 16:00.

"The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19th September at 11:00 BST. A Committal Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, will take place later the same day at 16:00," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.

"They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations. If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions."

