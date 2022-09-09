10:29 - Governing bodies to decide on fixtures

The Athletic are reporting that the UK government has told football leagues that games can be played this weekend, but has left the final decision up to the Premier League, EFL and Football Association, who organise the Women’s Super League.

Under a 'Guidance for the Period of National Mourning' section on the government website it says: "The decision as to whether sporting fixtures continue to go ahead is at the discretion of organisers. Organisers may wish to consider using black armbands and observing a silence before matches are played."

Talks are apparently taking place this morning.

10:19: BMW PGA Championship hopeful of restart

Play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth but seemingly could be back on over the weekend.

10:12 - British Speedway postponed

This weekend's British Speedway fixtures have been postponed.

There were meetings scheduled for Edinburgh on Friday, Leicester on Saturday, and Redcar and Kent on Sunday.

10:02 - 'A constant presence of grace'

England captain Leah Williamson says the Queen was "a constant presence of grace and decency in a world that continued to change around her".

"To comprehend the loss of our Queen is almost impossible, because it seemed, and we hoped, she could reign forever," Williamson wrote on Instagram.

"A wonderful monarch but an exceptional person. A light so bright, she gave us hope when there seemed to be none, a warm voice amongst times of despair. A Queen who unified her people and whose spirit made her appear as one of us. Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II."

9:47 - 'I haven't stopped crying'

Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes has paid tribute to the Queen, saying "everything we have ever known has changed".

"I literally haven't stopped crying since I found out the news," she told Sky.

"I've represented my country twice, in the military and in sport. I've stood on the rostrum many times singing the national anthem to our Queen.

"Everything we have ever known has changed on this day, everyone living to this day will never have someone so strong and so formidable serving us."

9:36 - PL set to make call on fixtures

While several sporting fixtures have been postponed, there has not yet been an announcement from the Premier League over the weekend's games.

The Daily Mail's Mike Keegan is reporting that a meeting will take place this morning when a decision will be made.

9:28 - Beckham: Queen inspired us

Former England captain David Beckham has said in a heartfelt message that the Queen "inspired us with her leadership".

"I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen," Beckham wrote on Instagram.

"What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service.

"How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace.

"This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family."

9:18 - Federer 'deeply saddened' by Queen's death

Federer wrote on Twitter: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Royal Majesty."

"Her elegance, grace and loyalty to her duty will live on in history. I would like to send my thoughts and condolences to the entire Royal Family and Great Britain.”

Federer met the Queen at Wimbledon in 2010 and said about her: "She was very friendly, very relaxed. You could tell she has done this a million times. She made everybody feel very special at the table, one of those things you'll never forget and be able to tell to your kids or someone down the line.”

9:00 - Sport pays tribute to Queen

Sport has mourned her death, with the PGA Championship, horse racing and England's deciding Test with South Africa being temporarily suspended.The Premier League are set to make an announcement on this weekend's fixtures later on Friday.

