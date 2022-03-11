Petra Vlhova produced a sensational run to claim her first Giant Slalom victory of the season in Are on Friday.

The Slovakian was in front after the first run, and went even better in the evening as she claimed victory - in the worst of the conditions - to beat Marta Bassino by more than a second thanks to a combined time of 2:32.59.

Mikaela Shiffrin continued her good form after her Olympic disappointment, and she made up the podium.

Sara Hector did not finish, but she retained her spot at the top of the Giant Slalom standings - albeit with a reduced advantage of five points from Tessa Worley who claimed fourth on the night following her victory in Lenzerheide

The course got extremely rough towards the end of the evening. Michelle Gisin could never recover from a ragged top section and finished ninth, while Hector failed to finish after missing a gate.

Franziska Gritsch took the lead early in the second run and saw a series of rivals fail to beat her combined time of 2:34.87. It proved good enough for a career-best finish of sixth.

It was not until Gritsch’s fellow Austrian Ricaarda Haaser came down the mountain in Are that she was knocked off the top of the standings.

Wendy Holdener lost balance and crashed into the netting, but appeared to emerge largely unscathed.

In the race for the overall standings, Shiffrin holds the lead but Vlhova is firmly in the hunt.

