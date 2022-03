Alpine Skiing

Run of the Day - ‘Green lights all the way!’ - ‘Electrifying’ Katharina Liensberger wins in Are

The Austrian world champion Katharina Liensberger won the slalom in Are courtesy of an “electrifying” run. Mina Fuerst Holtmann (NOR) was second and Michelle Gisin (SUI) third.

00:01:43, 29 minutes ago