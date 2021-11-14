Austrian Christian Hirschbühl revealed it was "a dream come true" to win his first Alpine World Cup event in the men's parallel in Lech.

Hirschbühl edged out compatriot Dominik Raschner in an Austrian one-two in the final on home soil, winning by just 0.07 seconds after the decisive second run.

The 31-year-old was half a second behind after the first run in front of 3,000 spectators in his home state of Vorarlberg but pulled out a super second run to get the better of Raschner, who had earlier won the qualifying event.

"It's a relief and a dream come true," said Hirschbühl, whose previous best World Cup finish was fourth in the slalom nearly five years ago in Switzerland.

Hirschbühl only just qualified after setting the 15th-fastest time in the morning but saved his best for the afternoon session under the lights in Austria.

He added: "It's crazy. After those two runs I never thought I could qualify. But I did and now I did a pretty good event.

"I never thought I could beat Raschner, he was always the fastest. But it's part of the game. I won and I'm overwhelmed."

Both Hirschbühl and runner-up Raschner got the better of Norwegian opponents in the semi-final.

Hirschbühl came from behind after the first run to see off Henrik Kristoffersen while Raschner progressed against Atle Lie McGrath who did not finish the second run.

However, McGrath recovered from that setback to beat Kristoffersen and take third place on the podium.

Hirschbühl was not the only competitor to struggle in qualifying as defending overall World Cup champion Alexis Pinturault failed to make it into the main event after skiing through a gate at the back end of his second run on the blue course.

