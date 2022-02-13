There were 35 DNFs in the first run of the men’s giant slalom, but Jamaica’s first-ever alpine skier at an Olympic Games was not among them.

“Fricking hell, that was hard,” declared DJ-turned-skier Benjamin Alexander , who finished the ‘Ice River’ course in 1:37.94, more than 30 seconds behind leader and pre-event favourite Marco Odermatt.

Alexander, who grew up in Northamptonshire, may have placed bottom of the pile for skiers who completed the first run at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre – his placing in 54th was 15 seconds behind India’s Arif Mohd Khan in 53rd – but the sizeable number of DNFs outlined how difficult the conditions were

That made for a treacherous run, and unsurprisingly claimed dozens of DNFs, but in finishing the race Alexander - who achieved the minimum qualifying criteria at an event in Liechtenstein - was able to fulfil a “crazy dream”.

“I set out with a crazy plan, which seemed crazy to most but I broke it down and I thought it was totally achievable. What was crazy is trying to execute this plan under the duress of the pandemic,” Alexander told Eurosport in January.

“It’s the realisation of a crazy dream come true. I'm not that much of an emotional person, but I just have this beautiful feeling inside of me of a plan executed, and a plan that has successfully come to fruition.”

Benjamin Alexander Image credit: Getty Images

Alexander had admitted he did not expect to get “anywhere near” the top skiers, saying even a time within 20 seconds would be a “job well done”.

The gap was ultimately 35 seconds, but his pre-Games mission was “having a good time and showing other Jamaicans, other minorities, other people who didn't start skiing at the age of two, that crazy things can happen and dreams can come true”.

He added: “I've already identified the next generation of Jamaican athletes that will be representing our country in 2026. That's what this story is about.”

