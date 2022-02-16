Live updates here of Run 2 from 5.45am GMT

6.23 - Yule now dreaming of a medal

Dave Ryding could not set a time to worry the later riders but Daniel Yule of Switzerland certainly has. Only six riders remain and he has the lead still.

6.15 - The dream has gone

It was a pipedream anyway, but Ramon Zenhaeusern has also beaten Ryding's time. How the Brit will wish he could have that first ride again.

6.13 - Ryding in bronze medal position

Giuliano Razzoli beats Ryding's time by half a second. We won't be able to hold onto third for long sadly.

6.12 - Ryding time beaten

It won't be gold for Dave Ryding. Daniel Yule rode a fantastic 49.89 seconds second run, the best so far, and has the overall lead with 1:44.95, 0.62 seconds ahead of the Team GB man.

6.10 - Another down

Atle McGrath slips early. Another threat gone. It couldn't happen could it?

6.09 - One down, 14 to go

France's Alexis Pinturault couldn't catch Ryding and lies in fourth place.

6.03 - Ryding has the lead

He has beaten Aerni's time by 0.26 seconds and set a new benchmark of 1:45.57. A great second ride from Team GB's man. His second run is the fourth quickest so far.

6.02 - Ryding is up next

Can he set a time to put some nerves into the leading riders?

5.58 - Aerni sets new best

A fantastic ride from Switzerland's Luca Aerni, 0.15 seconds better than Marco Schwarz's second run and lowering the overall time by 0.78 seconds to 1:45.83.

5.55 - Read mistake costs self lead

"Another issue with a rider going into a vertical gate and coming out in an unbalance position" - Eurosport expert analyst Finlay Mickel.

5.53 - Schwarz sets the leading time

He should have been in contention if he put a similar run in first time round, as it is he has the time to be aimed for with 1:46.61.

5.50 - Van den Broecke's ride ends early

The Belgian rider gets too much in the air between the turns and lost his way early.

5.48 - Jung sets first target time

The Korean Jung Dong-hyun' s total of the two legs is 1:47.69.

5.45 - Reminder of difficulty of course

Michal Jasiczek slips on his way down, misses the blue gate and is disqualified.

5.40 - The riders gather at the summit

Johannes Strolz will be the last rider to go having just pipped Henrik Kristofferson for the quickest time. Michal Jasiczek set to go.

5.30 - Just about ready to go with Run 2 of the Men's Slalom

The top 30 go first in reverse order, meaning Dave Ryding will be the 15th rider to hit the Ice River. Poland's Michal Jasiczek will be the first rider on the slope at 5.45.

'Anything is possible' - Ryding out to 'attack'

Ryding said: “I started good, I had a good feeling, but you can’t make mistakes in slalom. The good thing is we have two runs. There’s nothing to lose for me, I’m in a position to fully attack. Anything is possible.”

Asked if he was feeling the pressure or in a confident mood, Ryding added: “I was fine this time. My fourth Olympics, I always say I’m not defined by the Olympics. My career has been awesome for me. I try my best here like every race, and we see what my best gets me.”

Ryding 16th after first run at Beijing 2022

Dave Ryding finished more than a second off the pace after his first run of the slalom and will need a huge second run in order to medal at the Winter Olympics.

The Team GB rider was looking to back-up his historic victory in Kitzbuhel last month, having become the first Briton to win a World Cup event in January. Ryding was the 13th rider to go down in Run 1 on the ‘Ice River’ at Beijing 2022, with Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen setting the early marker with a 53.94.

In the end, Ryding went down in 55.13, a total of 1.19 seconds behind Kristoffersen, who held a narrow lead over compatriot Sebastian Foss-Solevag.

That gap for Ryding became 1.21 seconds when Austrian Johannes Strolz went top as he looks to add to the gold he won in the combined earlier at these Games.

‘Astounded and impressed, but not surprised’ – Shiffrin

Speaking exclusively to Eurosport after Ryding’s success, Mikaela Shiffrin was full of praise for the Brit after his Kitzbuhel success.

“I’m astounded and impressed by Dave’s skiing, but also not surprised,” Shiffrin said.

He’s been one of my favourite slalom skiers for years now, and it’s so, so incredible to watch him do that today.

“Not to mention historic. That’s such a special achievement to come from his background skiing on plastic and prove that you can reach the top even if you didn’t grow up in a powerhouse ski racing country.

“He inspired a ton of little racers today.”

- - -

