Alpine Skiing

Dave Ryding on opening ceremony experience, competition prep and sampling other Olympic sports

Eurosport caught up with Dave Ryding as he reflected on his experience as co-flagbearer at the opening ceremony alongside Eve Muirhead, how his training had been going so far in China, and how he's been taking in other Olympic events while he patiently waits to grace the slopes for Team GB as a four-time Olympian.

00:03:09, 2 hours ago