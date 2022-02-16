Dave Ryding is now an outside shot for the medals but ‘The Rocket’ is hoping to shoot up the standings when attacking the second run of the slalom in Beijing.

The Team GB star topped the podium in Kitzbuhel last month, becoming the first Briton to win an alpine skiing World Cup event.

That has made Ryding a medal hope at his fourth Winter Olympics, but the 35-year-old has work to do to make the podium after finishing more than a second off the pace.

Despite the error, Ryding – who is known for his Run 2 aggression – is not ruling anything out.

Ryding said: “I started good, I had a good feeling, but you can’t make mistakes in slalom. The good thing is we have two runs. There’s nothing to lose for me, I’m in a position to fully attack. Anything is possible.”

Asked if he was feeling the pressure or in a confident mood, Ryding added: “I was fine this time. My fourth Olympics, I always say I’m not defined by the Olympics. My career has been awesome for me. I try my best here like every race, and we see what my best gets me.”

Nick Fellows said on Eurosport commentary: “Good words from Dave there, he still believes he’s in with a chance.”

In the immediate reaction to Ryding’s Run 1, Fellows said: “He was in gold-medal position to the halfway point of the challenge.

“Errors started to creep in. Dave will be the first to admit he struggled on the last steep. That green light goes so quickly.

“Heart-breaking for British fans to see their number one start with two green lights at the top of the course, only to say that slip away with a mistake at the midway point.”

Slalom Run 1 – Top 20

STROLZ Johannes 53.92

KRISTOFFERSEN Henrik 53.94 +0.02

FOSS-SOLEVAAG Sebastian 53.98 +0.06

MEILLARD Loic 54.22 +0.30

STRASSER Linus 54.25 +0.33

NOEL Clement 54.30 +0.38

MATT Michael 54.36 +0.44

SALA Tommaso 54.37 +0.45

POPOV Albert 54.62 +0.70

KHOROSHILOV Alexander 54.63 +0.71

ZENHAEUSERN Ramon 54.72 +0.80

RAZZOLI Giuliano 54.79 +0.87

YULE Daniel 55.06 +1.14

McGRATH Atle Lie 55.08 +1.16

PINTURAULT Alexis 55.12 +1.20

RYDING Dave 55.13 +1.21

VINATZER Alex 55.39 +1.47

KOLEGA Samuel 55.54 +1.62

AERNI Luca 55.63 +1.71

ZUBCIC Filip 55.79 +1.87

