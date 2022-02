Alpine Skiing

‘A lot of pressure to deal with’ – Greg Rutherford and Emma Carrick-Anderson analyse Dave Ryding run at Winter Olympics

Emma Carrick-Anderson and Greg Rutherford analyse Dave Ryding’s run – and the pressure surrounding that – in the Cube after the Lancastrian finished 13th in the slalom. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:42, an hour ago