Alpine Skiing

‘It's gone, it's over! A nightmare!’ – Mikaela Shiffrin crashes on first run at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of the giant slalom on her first run on the dry snow on the Ice River course and is been disqualified from the event. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:17, 3 hours ago