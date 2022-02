Alpine Skiing

‘Just a few hundreths of a second!’ - River Radamus collapses into wall as USA and Mikaela Shiffrin denied medal

River Radamus can't move quickly enough to shave off enough time and Norway claim the bronze medal ahead of the USA at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:00:59, an hour ago