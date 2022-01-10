Austrian skier Katharina Truppe will miss Tuesday's women's slalom event in Schladming after a positive Covid-19 test.

Truppe's participation in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is not thought to be in any doubt however, with there being enough time before the February 4 start date to recover.

Covid-19 has affected a number of skiers in the Austrian team, with Katharina Liensberger, Stephanie Brunner and Franziska Gritsch previously testing positive.

Truppe had been in fine form on Monday as she was Austria's top finisher in the Kranskja Gora slalom event in Slovenia.

She will now spend a period of time in quarantine before continuing her preparations for Beijing.

