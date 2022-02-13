Petra Vlhova’s Olympics have come to a premature end after a flare-up of an ankle injury.

She was among the favourites for the combined event – which features one run of downhill and one run of slalom – alongside reigning world champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

However, her coach revealed that they were already focusing on the future and did not want to risk a big injury.

“Having reached her goal of gold in the slalom and considering this small physical problem, we are putting the priority on her next goals and we don’t want to risk making things worse by aiming for a medal in the combined,” Mauro Pini told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Shiffrin took gold ahead of Vlhova in the combined event at the World Championships last year.

Vlhova had skipped the speed events (downhill, super-G) this season to pursue her Olympic dream in the slalom events (giant slalom, slalom).

She was down in eighth after the first run of the slalom, but produced an aggressive second run to grab gold. She finished a disappointing 13th in the giant slalom.

