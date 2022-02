Alpine Skiing

'That's a shame' - Furious Eva Vukadinova has to pause run due to course worker at Beijing 2022 Olympics

'That's a shame' - A furious Eva Vukadinova has to pause her run due to a course worker being in the way at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:00:30, 4 hours ago