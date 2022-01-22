Ryding has long been considered the top British skier but struggled to see through a win, often falling short at the final hurdle or being second-best to legendary Austrian racer Marcel Hirscher.

But now heading into the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which you can stream on discovery+ , Ryding will be in with a chance of medal which would be truly historic.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Dave Ryding race at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022?

Ryding will run in the Men’s Slalom on Wednesday February 16th.

The first run will become at 02:15 in the UK and the second run will begin at 05:45 UK time. The second run will finish 07:39 UK time.

How can I watch Dave Ryding at the Beijing Winter Olympics?

Can Dave Ryding win a gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022?

Yes! Ryding’s win on Saturday January 22 is against the same riders he will be skiing against at the Olympics. Ryding has previously finished second and third in slaloms in his career and his win could not have come at a better time.

‘I never stopped believing’ – Ryding after history-making ski in Kitzbuhel

It will be tough because he is up against some tough skiers and Alpine Skiing is often decided by the finest of margins but it is definitely possible that Ryding could medal, or even gold.

Who will Dave Ryding’s competitors be for a medal?

Following the retirement of Hirscher a couple of years ago it has become an extremely open field. All five Slalom races so far this season have been won by different skiers, three of whom were winning their first ever Slalom race, including Ryding.

The most consistent skier, and the one who currently leads the World Cup standings, has been Norway’s Sebastian Foss-Solevag as well as Switzerland’s Daniel Yule. Another Norwegian, Lucas Braathen, and Italy’s Giuliano Razzoli have been surprisingly impressive and could be threats.

Bigger names such as Clement Noel, Manuel Feller, Alexis Pinturault and Henrik Kristoffersen have struggled for consistency but could well put it all together on the day.

