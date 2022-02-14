Have you heard the story of Puerto Rico’s skiing brothers? It’s a tale of “unbelievable tragedy, but also pride and hope”, according to their mother – an Olympic journey like no other.

William Flaherty, 17, finished 40th in the men’s giant slalom at Beijing 2022 on Sunday, completing both of his runs with a combined time of 2:41.42 – some 32 seconds behind champion Marco Odermatt.

Flaherty was following in his brother’s footsteps, with Charles finishing 73rd at Pyeongchang 2018 when becoming Puerto Rico’s first Winter Olympian for two decades.

"Hey dad, see? We made it!” William said after his runs on Sunday – the brothers lost their father between the two Olympics.

“Today I made a dream of mine come true. I finished 2 heats in the Giant Slalom at the Olympic Games and finished in 40th place. I can only hope to do it again in the Slalom But only time will tell."

The death of their father was another tough moment for the Flaherty family, who defied the odds in reaching the Olympics.

"Our life is like a series of jigsaw pieces, some moments of unbelievable tragedy, but also pride and hope," their mother, Ann, told ESPN

Williams was three years old when he required a bone marrow transplant.

Ann said that, from a scale of one to 10 - one being “healthy and great” and 10 being “he’s dead” – doctors gave a score of 9.5 for William.

For the surgery, brother Charles was his donor, and the operation in 2008 was a success despite the slim chances of survival.

It was a long road to recovery for William, but he and his brother fell in love with skiing, and the dream of competing at the Olympics surfaced as coach Sara Radamus helped them on their journey.

William watched Charles compete in South Korea, having qualified for Puerto Rico through residency, and the former then made it his goal to reach Beijing 2022.

Charles Flaherty leads the delegation parade during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 9, 2018 Image credit: Getty Images

"Skiing for me is almost a stress relief," William said earlier this year. "My decision to keep going through all the medical side effects ... how many people can say they've had the opportunity to go to the Olympics?"

William will require another operation in the coming months, with his health problems resurfacing after he had a tumour removed from his face, but in the challenges to come the teenage can call himself an Olympian – an athlete who overcame the odds to fulfil a dream.

