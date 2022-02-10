‘Marginal gains’ are often mentioned at the Winter Olympics and Canadian Alpine skier James Crawford took that to new levels in Beijing - crediting his bronze combined medal to shaving off his moustache.

The 24-year-old competed with the facial hair in the downhill, where he came fourth, and the super-G, finishing fourth, before he got the razor out for the combined event.

Crawford finished third behind eventual winner Johannes Strolz and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and he says his newly streamlined approach may have helped him overcome the hurdle that had hindered him in his opening event.

"I've been searching for a podium so long, I kept feeling it was right around the corner,” said Crawford.

"I honestly shaved it because I felt it wasn't getting me on the podium.

It was a little bit of a juju thing. Maybe it was the reason, maybe not. I definitely look a lot younger!

Crawford has regularly missed out on podiums at the highest level, including the World Championships, but he has now broken that unfortunate run.

Strolz matched the achievement of his father, Hubert, in winning gold - but he was not the only athlete with a family link in Alpine. Crawford’s aunt, Judy Crawford Rawley, also competed at the 1972 Games, when she came fourth in the slalom. He says her advice has stuck with him.

"She always told me nobody remembers fourth place," he said.

"It's kind of cut-throat but it's true at the Olympic Games, a medal is everything."

