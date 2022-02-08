Nina O’Brien has suffered a compound fracture of her left tibia and fibula, US Ski & Snowboard Team said.

O’Brien hit the final gate during her second run in the giant slalom, with images suggesting that she may have suffered a serious injury.

Ad

She was taken from the hill on a toboggan before being taken to a medical centre in Yanqing.

Beijing 2022 Mayer defends his super-G title to seal third Olympic gold, Kilde takes bronze 3 HOURS AGO

And US Ski & Snowboard Team said on Tuesday that she had suffered a compound fracture of her left tibia and fibula.

“Nina O’Brien sustained a compound fracture of here left tibia and fibula just short of the finish in the second run of the giant slalom,” began the statement.

“She was transferred to the hospital in Yanqing where an initial sabilisation procedure was successfully performed by local doctors. She will return to the US for further evaluation.”

O’Brien took to social media to pass on her thanks for the support she has received in the wake of the injury.

“I keep replaying it in my head, wishing I’d skied those last few gates differently,” O’Brien said.

“But here we are. I had surgery last night to stabilize my tibia, which unfortunately was an open fracture through my leg. I’ll get the rest fixed at home, but for now I’m in great hands. I want to say thank you to everyone who’s taken care of me, especially those who rushed to me in the finish and my doctors and nurses in Yanqing.

“I’m a little heartbroken, but also feeling so much love,” she added.

“Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. My phone is flooded with messages, and waking up to your words means more than you know. The good news is that today is a new day – and I get to cheer on my teammates. Good luck to everyone competing and enjoy it.”

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Petra Vlhova: When is she racing next? How can I watch on TV? 5 HOURS AGO