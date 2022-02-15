It was a special moment for Swiss rider Corinne Suter as she out-rode a phenomenal Sofia Goggia to claim the women's downhill gold medal and her first Olympic podium finish.

The 27-year-old from Schwyz, Switzerland crossed the finish line in a time of 1:31.87, 0.16 seconds ahead of Goggia to dismantle an all-Italian podium.

Speaking to BBC Sport after her run, she admitted that she had a tough time finding words shortly after fulfilling a lifelong dream.

"It's my biggest dream in my life, so today I don't know what to say."

Goggia - who looked nailed on to take top spot - did have something to say afterwards, explaining her relief at getting on the podium at all following a bad leg injury just three weeks ago.

"It's still a medal. It's still a great medal. It's an unbelievable medal because of the condition of the last 20 days," she said.

"I found an incredible strength inside of myself, and I was travelling by a sort of light.

I'm glad I gave everything to be here today, I'm glad and grateful that I could achieve another medal, and I'm happy with myself."

Goggia spent a few minutes in the gold medal position when she knocked Italian team-mate Nadia Delago off top spot by 0.41 seconds.

She was so happy, she kissed the camera in celebration as she all but guaranteed a medal.

Almost straight away though, Suter came flying down the track and took over at the summit of the standings, holding on for gold.

Mikaela Shiffrin finished 18th after restoring some pride in the super-G following a disastrous start in the slalom and giant slalom events, casting her Beijing Games into doubt.

After her run in Tuesday's final, she admitted it was "super fun" as she managed to cross another finish line.

"Once again, today it was super fun,” Shiffrin told NBC.

"And the speeds are definitely a little bit up and there’s a bit more wind playing around.

"I haven’t experienced as much in downhill, so I was a little bit like, ‘What do I do with this?’ But I still felt strong with my skiing.”

Shiffrin could be the first American Alpine skier to win three Olympic gold medals, and she now turns her attention to the combined event, her last of five chances to achieve the fete in Beijing.

“There’s a couple women who have a really good shot for strong downhill runs and then also really strong slalom runs,” Shiffrin said.

“I don’t feel that anything’s guaranteed, not at all. Especially after the last couple weeks.

“But I think I have a shot and that’s really nice. I’ll go for it and we’ll see.”

