Alpine Skiing

Winter Olympics 2022 - ‘I’ve learned a lot’ - Mikaela Shiffrin adds team event to Olympic schedule

Double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin recorded DNFs in the slalom and giant slalom, but bounced back to finish ninth in the super-G before coming 18th in the downhill. The American has two more events on the list at Beijing 2022, with the alpine skier set to take part in the mixed team parallels on Saturday, which falls two days after the combined event.

00:02:48, 2 hours ago