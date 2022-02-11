Switzerland won their first women’s Olympic super-G with a “spectacular” ski from Lara Gut-Behrami in Beijing.

The Swiss also took bronze with Michelle Gisin 0.30 seconds back, while Austria’s Mirjam Puchner took silver 0.22 seconds off the leading pace.

USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin completed the course following her two DNFs in previous events in Beijing, but was unable to trouble the top three in the super-G, finishing in ninth at 0.79 seconds back.

Gut-Behrami delivered a light, smooth run that Eurosport commentator Nick Fellows called “spectacular” to claim gold and become the first female skier to win the World Championship and the Olympic super-G back-to-back.

It is the 30-year-old’s first Olympic gold following two fourth-place finishes in a row in Olympic super-G events.

Her gold adds to her two bronze medals from the Olympics, which includes one from Monday’s giant slalom.

“It was an intense day,” the Swiss skier said.

“I’ve been fourth two times at the Olympics. After my run, I was not sure it would be enough because it was really easy to ski and I thought maybe I could have pushed a little more.

“I was more nervous at the finish than I was at the top."

Gut-Behrami was forced to go into lockdown after testing positive for Covid-19 mid-season.

“I did not have an easy winter, there were a lot of ups and downs,” she added.

“It is hard for me to continue with full energy because I have not had so many races. But it is ok, I got a gold so I am just going to try and get in shape and ski even faster.”

