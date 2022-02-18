Iga Swiatek has responded to Mikaela Shiffrin's Instagram post highlighting the criticism she has received with a message of support for the 26-year-old alpine skier.

And in response, through Eurosport, Swiatek sent a video message to the American labelling her an “inspiration”. The two sports stars have developed a firm friendship over social media.

“I know this must be a tough moment for you,” Swiatek said at the beginning of her message, sent to Eurosport, “but remember how much of an inspiration you are to all of us.”

“Not only as an athlete, but as a person.

“These are not just empty words, you know that and I know that.

You inspired me and I'm pretty grateful to have the opportunity to chat with you, talk to you and maybe meet you someday!

“I really hope you’re going to keep going and be as strong as you are because you’re doing great.”

Shiffrin had posted on social media: “It’s not always easy, but it’s not always the end of the world to fail.

“Fail twice, fail five times, at the Olympics.

Why do I keep coming back? Gosh knows, it hurts more than it feels good lately.

“I come back because those first nine turns today were spectacular, really heaven.

“That’s where I’m meant to be and i’m stubborn at s**t, so let’s go for some team event training tomorrow and then the final alpine race of this Olympics on Saturday.”

Shiffrin suffered a DNF in the giant slalom after missing an early gate, and had the same fate in the slalom.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist then managed 9th and 18th place finishes in the super-G and downhill events respectively, before skiing out of the slalom race in the women's combined event for an early elimination.

