Mikaela Shiffrin has thanked well-wishers for their support and is determined to have fun in the women’s super-G.

The American arrived in Beijing as one of the highest-profile athletes at the Games and was tipped to challenge for gold in multiple events.

The sight of Shiffrin slumped over her skis on the snow was not a comfortable sight, and she said in the immediate aftermath of the slalom mistake that she may walk away from the Games.

A message was later sent to Reuters which said Shiffrin would not be conducting any media for the foreseeable future , while it was not confirmed if she would be at the start for the super-G.

But the American took to social media on Friday morning to confirm she would be racing, and was looking forward to the event.

"Well I’ve had a lot of support over the last 48 hours and I have to thank everyone for that,” Shiffrin said

“Today is super-G, and super-G is fun.

“I can’t express how grateful I am to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much.

“Onward.”

The 26-year-old took gold in the slalom at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and in the giant slalom at Pyeongchang 2018.

This will be her first Olympic appearance in the super-G.

