Mikaela Shiffrin says her chances of winning a medal in Beijing are "not bad" as she goes in search of gold at a third consecutive Olympics.

Shiffrin won the slalom at the 2014 Olympics before taking another gold in the giant slalom four years later in Pyeongchang.

She currently tops her sport’s overall World Cup standings, and is widely tipped for more medals in Beijing - where she is set to compete in all five races.

And Shiffrin admits that, "should the chips fall in the right place", her odds for glory are not too bad.

"I feel like my skiing is in a pretty good place," she said. "There’s a lot of potential.

"My odds aren’t bad.

"My entire career I have felt like winning was the point of the sport. But you don’t expect how much scrutiny might be involved, and how awful it feels to feel like you have disappointed a nation of people."

Shiffrin is already considered by many to be among the best Alpine skiers ever and is seen as a medal contender in all five events in Beijing, especially the slalom and giant slalom. But by competing in all events, she also knows that even if she does come away with a gold, it will be impossible not to be disappointed at some point.

"Success is getting here and getting through it," she added. "But there’s going to be some level of disappointment if I walk away with no medal.

"But I don’t think it’s possible to walk away without some level of disappointment about something. It's impossible to have a perfect two weeks."

And when it comes to disappointment, Shiffrin wowed not to let uncontrollable factors affect her mindset or her preparation, especially the weather and the courses themselves.

"It’s a bummer going into races knowing there are factors that are not usually so extreme that can affect results," said Shiffrin. "But there’s nothing we can do about that. And the venues are pretty spectacular.

"Every athlete racing will have to try and not let disappointment getting in the way of what they’re doing, because there’s lots to be astounded by.

"It’s certainly windy, but that’s not a surprise," she added.

