Mikaela Shiffrin has crashed out of the slalom after her first run at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

Shiffrin was the seventh skier down the slope, bidding to win her second Olympic slalom gold medal - but just like the giant slalom she crashed out after five gates.

"What was a shame a few days ago was a nightmare today," Nick Fellows said on commentary.

"Serious psychological issues and problems for Shiffrin. She cannot get those skis to work on this snow."

"No words there, goodness me. Poor, poor Shiffrin," Emma Carrick-Anderson added.

"[It was] very similar to the giant slalom. She just came in and was a bit too direct, got the feet caught together and the clips hit the snow.

"I'd like to see the replay again but what it looked like was she went a little bit late on one gate and then on the next one went to take a big angle too late and got caught with the feet together."

DUERR LEADS AFTER FIRST RUN

Lena Duerr Image credit: Getty Images

Germany's Lena Duerr went down the course first and she produced what would prove to be the fastest time of 52.17 seconds.

PyeongChang 2018 Alpine combined champion Michelle Gisin was fourth up and finished second. She had a clean run, but lost a bit of tempo in the final section but was visibly pleased with her time of 52.20.

Sweden's Sara Hector, who won gold in the giant slalom on Monday, produced another fine run of 52.29 to finish third.

Petra Vlhova, who came a disappointing 14th in the giant slalom, had a poor run in the number two bib. The Slovakian skiied too heavily, drifting out too much on every turn and registered a time of 52.89 to rank eighth.

Austria's Katharina Liensberger slowed up on the fast course midway through and finished seventh in 52.83.

Wendy Holdener, the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic slalom silver medallist, was a bit too aggressive on the snow that has proved difficult for so many racers and finished in 52.65 seconds to rank fifth.

British number one Charlie Guest started brightly and had the measure of the difficult snow conditions. She was 1.67 seconds off the lead and came 15th.

Fellow Brit Alex Tilley, who came 21st in the giant slalom, did not get off to the best start. She looked to find her rhythm but then crashed out in the middle section.

The second run of the women's slalom is at 05:45 GMT.

