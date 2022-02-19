Mikaela Shiffrin has admitted she wanted to "melt off the face of the earth" after her Did Not Finish in the slalom at Beijing 2022.

The American arrived in China with high expectations, but finished 0-5 in her individual races.

Three of those were DNFs, with her failure in the combined event following on from mistakes in the slalom and giant slalom.

The 26-year-old was accused of attention seeking with her failure to move from the snow, but Shiffrin said it was solely down to trying to compose herself.

"When I was sitting on the side of the slalom hill after I DNFed in the slalom race last week, I wanted to just melt off the face of the earth," she told NBC News. "I just wanted to disappear, and I was like I’m going to have to ski down this hill into the finish and face humans that are judging - no matter what it’s a judgement - and I was so not prepared to do that, and I just need to take a minute because this feels so awful.

"A lot of people see that as I wanted more attention from the cameras, I just was being a poor sport. To be honest, I can understand how they would see it from the TV point of view, and I really apologize for that.

"But otherwise, you take what comes and you try to do the best you can and you try to do the right thing and you try to be nice, and hopefully people will return that with kindness. But most of the time there’s going to be people who are going to want to shoot you down and be a little bit mean. It’s just life."

Shiffrin still has one more shot at a medal, as she will represent Team USA in the mixed team event on Saturday.

