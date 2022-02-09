“I don’t know how to handle it” admitted Mikaela Shiffrin, after crashing out of her second successive event on Alpine skiing’s biggest stage - but fellow athletes like gymnast star Simone Biles are rallying around her.

The American failed to finish the first slalom run at the Winter Olympics, days after suffering the same fate in the giant slalom, and there are now questions about whether she will continue to compete in Beijing.

Biles, who received widespread support for speaking openly about her mental health when she pulled out of events at Tokyo 2020, sent three heart emojis and tagged Shiffrin on Twitter.

Shiffrin’s former rival Lindsey Vonn tweeted that she was “gutted” for her fellow American, before saying it “does not take away from her storied career and what she can and will accomplish going forward” before urging her to “keep your head high”.

Olympic medal winning gymnast-turned-broadcaster Kathy Johnson Clarke said she wished she could “give Mikaela Shiffrin a hug”, while the US Ski and Snowboard team tweeted “you’re still our hero”.

Shiffrin said: "If I am going to ski out on the fifth gate, what's the point?

"I will try to re-set again. Maybe try to re-set better this time but I also don't know how to do better because I just don't.

“I have never been in this position before and I don’t know how to handle it.”

Negative social media reaction to Shiffrin’s performances have been widely criticised, with well-known American activist Charlotte Clymer saying: “I don't know, shaming people just because they didn't perform well at the Olympics feels like the opposite of why we supposedly have the Olympics in the first place.”

