It’s not often that the USA goes five days of a Winter Olympics without picking up a gold medal.

At the last Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, it was something of an anomaly when it took two days for Team USA to claim their first gold. At Sochi 2014, Vancouver 2010 and Torino 2006, an American had topped the podium after the first 24 hours.

As such, the fact that Team USA is still without a gold medal on day five at Beijing 2022 is a cause for much soul-searching.

“The United States is off to a less than stellar start at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing,” grumbled USA Today on Monday. “The 2022 Winter Olympics haven’t started according to plan for the United States,” fretted NBC.

The longest the USA has gone without a gold medal at the Winter Olympics is nine days, a record stretching all the way back to 1936 when a two-man bobsled team of Ivan Brown and Alan Washbond belatedly topped the podium in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. That was the USA’s only gold of that particular Games, in fact, though there were only 17 events back then as opposed to a record 109 in Beijing.

In the modern era, it took the USA seven days to win gold at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary when figure skater Brian Boitano edged out Canada’s Brian Orser in the men’s singles. The contest was dubbed ‘the Battle of the Brians’ and has gone down as one of the most iconic moments in the history of men’s figure skating.

Despite their difficult pursuit of gold this time around, however, there’s no need for Team USA to panic. While there is now a huge weight of expectation on those athletes still to compete, there will be plenty of chances for the Americans to get off the mark in the days to come.

The USA has already suffered some high-profile setbacks, with defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin disqualified in the giant slalom and team-mate Nina O’Brien crashing in the same event before being carried off the course on a stretcher, but Shiffrin is back in action in the women’s alpine skiing slalom on Wednesday and in contention for gold once again. Team USA also has a chance of winning gold in the men’s freeski big air and the men’s 1,500m short track speed skating.

The longer that Team USA’s gold drought goes on, however, the more pressure that will be heaped on their star performers. Their struggles have been made even more galling by Chinese-American skier Eileen Gu winning gold in the women’s big air final, having switched allegiance from the USA to China in 2019.

Asked about the growing backlash in the country where she was raised – Gu, whose father is American and whose mother is Chinese, was born in San Francisco – she said: "I'm not going to waste my time trying to placate people who are uneducated, and don't experience the gratitude and love I have on a daily basis.

"If they don’t believe me [about my motivations], and if people don't like me, that is their loss. They are never going to win the Olympics."

