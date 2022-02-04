“Chills”

That was the mood Sofia Goggia was feeling when she was back on skis for the first time in a little under a fortnight.

Beijing 2022 'Chills!' – Goggia back on skis less than two weeks after Cortina crash

The reason for their concern came on Sunday January 23 when Goggia suffered a horrible crash during the super-G in her home race weekend at Cortina.

The test results that came back were devastating. Her left knee was sprained as well as a tear in a cruciate ligament. Plus a minor fibula fracture in the same leg. Oh, and some tendon damage.

That diagnosis was just twelve days ago. Now she’s back on the snow.

The fact that Goggia is back so soon on skis is absolutely astonishing. These are injuries which at best should really take around a month to recover from. Most people wouldn’t be thinking about running at this stage let alone competing in the Olympic Games. Yes, the super-G on the 11th looks to be too far for her but there is now a real chance that she will be able to defend her title during the downhill on the 15th. Absolutely remarkable. Because what you have to remember is that just a week before the crash in Cortina, Goggia had another heart-in-the-mouth moment in Austria. She was looking to continue a downhill winning streak when she lost control of the skis and crashed out. The tumble looked just as bad as the one in Italy but thankfully she was able to walk away from it.

'No, no, no' - Goggia suffers huge crash in Austria, gives thumbs up afterwards

And that’s how Goggia rolls. The Italian is about as fearless a competitor as you could possibly imagine and it is her relentless style that makes her so engrossing to watch. She has history for comebacks as well. At the start of the 2018-19 season she broke her ankle, and faced a race against the clock to be fit to ski in the World Championships. The doctors told her it’d be between two and a half to three months out but Goggia took a gamble and as she told Eurosport later in 2019, it more than paid off

In the same interview Goggia told me that she actually thinks she is risking less, and that was back in 2019. When you watch highlights of Goggia this season it’s hard to imagine that she used to take more risks but it’s the truth. This is a more streamlined, more efficient version of Goggia, and one that has become the clear dominant force in downhill skiing. Of the six downhill World Cup races this season she has won four, crashing out in Zauchensee as we mentioned above, and then missing Garmisch-Partenkirchen after the Cortina crash.

The fear factor of speed skiing (downhill and super-G) compared to technical races (slalom and giant slalom) is impossible to ignore when you watch it. Going hundreds of kilometres per hour, hurtling down a mountain, is something most of us will never experience. Or even be able to comprehend. Yet this is what a day job looks like, it’s not a once in a lifetime event. It’s what gets these athletes up in the morning.

The risks have to be taken in speed racing, it’s simply not an option. Hold back even a fraction and you could lose to a rival who wanted it that little bit more.

The key for Goggia has always been about embracing the fear, harnessing it, not running away from it. It was a theme she touched on during the traditional pre-season media session held in conjunction with her sponsor, Atomic.

“Everyone has fear as a human being,” Goggia told reporters virtually during the session when asked about coming across as fearless. .

And fear is something that has to drive you

“And you don't have to be 'pull it from here' or 'push it down from here' but you have to be driven from it and to overcome and endure on your path and overcome the obstacle.

“So sometimes I have fear too. For example, I remember that this year in Calgary was really icy. I can't say I was full of fear because I was not, but I was a little bit like scared from this high ice because I had like a bad experience in Bansko in the same condition.

“And I didn't know how to approach it and so I decided to overcome it step by step, and in the end I made it, but I don't have anything special that I'm scared of.”

'She did everything right' - Goggia wins super-G gold in Val d'Isere

For the record, what scares Goggia above all else is snakes, pointing out “who wants to be stuck in a room with 100 snakes” but the ability to use the fear in her favour is what makes her so good and is one of the secrets to her propulsion to the top of the sport.

And watching her can be nearly as exhilarating, and like Lindsey Vonn before her Goggia was poised to inspire a new generation, both at home in Italy ahead of the 2026 games, and across the world. Not every Alpine skier jumps off the television screen when you’re watching but the ones that do (American superstar Mikaela Shiffrin and New Zealand risk-taker Alice Robinson spring to mind) live long in the memory and when you’re watching them it can be a unique experience in and of itself.

So if casual ski fans are gifted the chance to watch Goggia in the downhill it could be what converts someone to a diehard supporter. With her uncompromising style, down-to-earth personality and signature grin, Goggia is a true star of the sport and that we get to see that star burn in Beijing is going to be a real treat. Be sure not to miss it.

