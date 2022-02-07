“You can be one second behind and you don’t know why.”

And there, in eleven words, you have the beauty of alpine skiing, perfectly summarised by Johan Clarey.

Clarey had never won a World Cup race In his career. He had never won an Olympic medal. He had just one World Championship medal to his name in a career that began in earnest all the way back in 2006.

It is an absolutely remarkable story and while speaking to Eurosport expert Finlay Mickel, whom he used to train with and race against, Clarey admitted it hadn’t quite sunk in.

“It feels great, was just the best day of my career,” he told Mickel in the Eurosport Cube.

At 41 being able to do this miracle is just an unbelievable feeling. I will need some days to really feel it [gestures towards medal] around my neck.

“I saw some athletes earlier who had problems at the beginning of the last split and also in the first section,

“But it helped me a lot both with my training runs and the TV. I felt really great before starting. I felt calm and ready to attack the slope like never before.

“It went perfectly for me today.”

‘I have to calm down a little’ – Clarey after becoming oldest man to win Alpine gold

He wasn’t kidding. He was only 0.10s off gold medal winner Beat Feuz of Switzerland, Clarey’s run could hardly have gone better.

“I just tried to cut the edges as clean as I could.” Clarey added when talking about his tactics going into the run, with Mickel pointing out he really excelled in the top section.

“You had to drift a little because at full speed you would have missed the gate for sure but today I went perfect. On the limits but you have to be on the limits to be fast. It was my day today.

You never know in downhill. I knew it was a really good run for sure. But you never know if you are like 1/10th behind or 1/10th ahead. You can be one second behind and you don’t know why.

"Downhill is not a perfect science. I knew it was a good race and when I saw the board with my name in the second spot, what can I say, it was just unbelievable.”

There could have been another story, 17 years Clarey’s junior James Crawford of Canada finished fourth. Unlike Clarey, who had a couple of podiums this season alone, Crawford has never finished higher than sixth and in three seasons on the circuit he only has four top twenty finishes. Oh yeah, those were all in super-G, not downhill.

That Crawford could be within 0.28s of an Olympic medal speaks to something that a lot of people were wondering coming into the games. Racing in China is not a regular on the skiing calendar. It’s been years since the tour has set foot in Asia. There were races scheduled in the build-up to the games but they were all cancelled due to the coronavirus. Unfamiliarity breeds competition.

Because although the courses in Europe and North America can make tweaks here and there skiers will always have a sense of familiarity given the amount of times they have competed at these venues. For today’s races they had one or two training sessions at best. And when a course is as steep as this one you are going to see a lot of surprises.

Clarey and Crawford gave us that in the men’s and we saw it in the women’s giant slalom race as well, none bigger than defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin crashing out in her first run. So too did Italy’s Marta Bassino whilst in the second run Tessa Worley crashed out, as too sadly did Nina O’Brien who was in the worst-looking of the bunch.

‘It's gone, it's over! A nightmare!’ – Shiffrin crashes on first run of giant slalom

Here’s an example of just how all over the place the race was. In giant slalom (and slalom) there are two runs. In the first run the highest ranking skiers go first with some slight adjustments over the specific bib number they take. Then in the second run the top 30 go from worst to best (based on the first run timing) until the first run winner goes last because they will have the biggest adjustment. Normally the top 10-15 in the first run will generally be the top 10-15 who go out. You might get some discrepancies but generally speaking if anyone outside of the top 30 sneaks into the second run they do so in the bottom 15, not the top.

After the first run 17 out of the remaining 30 started outside the first 15 skiers. Four skiers outside the first 15 starters finished inside the top 15 quickest times. In the final top 15 after the second run there was a total of five skiers who started after the first 15.

This is not something we normally see and it speaks to how level the playing field was. The big stars couldn’t lean back on their knowledge of the course, because they didn’t have any, which is what allowed someone like Thea Louise Stjernesund, who is just 21, sit in the leader’s seat for so long. Any predictions about the rest of the races over the next couple of weeks are going to have to be revised, starting with the men’s super-G on Tuesday.

As Clarey said above downhill is not a perfect science and that applies to alpine skiing as a whole. Few sports have the narrow margins of skiing, where literally hundredths of seconds can be the difference. And in an Olympics with unknown courses, this could be just the beginning.

