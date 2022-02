Alpine Skiing

‘Wow, hiked back up!’ - Watch inspiring Wen-Yi Lee walk up mountain mid-ski run at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Wen-Yi Lee shows amazing tenacity to hike back up the mountain and complete her run at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, encapsulating the Olympic spirit. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:48, 9 hours ago