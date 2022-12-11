Lucas Braathen hailed a 'magical' performance as he claimed a first World Cup victory of the season in Val d'Isere.

The Norwegian, 22, came out on top in the opening slalom race of the 2022/23 campaign, reaping the rewards for an aggressive approach to his second run to come home 0.84 seconds clear of runner-up Manuel Feller.

Switzerland's Loic Meillard took bronze while Braathen's compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen, who led after the first run, paid the price for a mistake early in his second and slipped to sixth.

That left Braathen to celebrate his third career World Cup win and he said: "This feels amazing.

"I had a great pre-season, so to be able to deliver what I've been doing in practice in a race is simply amazing. I'm so stoked and it's my first podium in Val d'Isere.

"I love this place, this was where I had my first World Cup race, so to stand on top of the podium today is magical.

"The French crowd did everything they could today and I appreciate that so much, what an atmosphere to come down to. I just want to do it all again."

Great Britain's Dave Ryding sat inside the top 10 after his first run but struggled second time around, dropping 14 places to finish 23rd.

