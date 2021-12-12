Italian Federica Brignone claimed the second of two World Cup super-G races in St Moritz after edging out her teammate Elena Curtoni by the narrowest of margins.

The 31-year-old Olympic giant slalom bronze medallist navigated difficult conditions to top the podium with a time of 57.81 down the shortened Engiadina course.

Brignone's 17th victory on the World Cup circuit and fifth in the super-G came at the expense of Curtoni, who had to settle for silver in a time of 57.92.

American Mikaela Shiffrin completed the podium a further 0.32 seconds adrift, securing a second consecutive bronze medal after also finishing in third place in Saturday's race.

Saturday's winner Lara Gut-Behrami was unable to repeat her podium-topping result, with the Swiss double world champion crashing out in front of her home crowd.

Brignone's victory means she overtakes Deborah Compagnoni as the most successful women's Italian ski racer in history, an honour she was delighted to achieve.

"It means a lot. I've been skiing well for a while but it hasn't quite happened for me in the race," she said. "Yesterday my performance was so-so, so I said today I would give it everything, so that's what I did."

Shiffrin's two third-place finishes sees her consolidate her place at the top of the overall standings with 525 points, with Sofia Goggia second (435) after finishing sixth on Sunday.

