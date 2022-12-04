Corinne Suter secured victory at Lake Louise in Canada on Sunday in the Super G.

The Swiss put down a time of 1:20.75 seconds, and while that was enough to earn the 28-year-old the win, she was pushed hard by her fellow competitors.

Second place went to Cornelia Hutter, who was just two-hundredths of a second behind the winner.

Hutter’s return to the track on Sunday came after she had competed in Friday’s action but missed out on Saturday as she suffered from headaches and visibility problems. Hutter took third on Friday but ill health prevented her from collecting points for the overall as the season kicks into gear in earnest.

On today’s showing, she suffered no issues to her performance with the Austrian missing out on a World Cup win by a mere fraction.

Third on the podium went to Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, just 0.16s off the pace.

The weekend’s star performer so far had been 30-year-old Italian skier Sofia Goggia, but she was just outside the very best performers on the day, a third of a second behind.

The men and women’s season has been negatively affected by poor weather so far early in the campaign, with events needing to be put back to later in the season to make the races viable, but in Canada this weekend the organisers were fortunate enough to have a clear run on each of the three days at Lake Louise.

America's Mikaela Shiffrin had elected to miss the event as she chose to focus her energy and attention on the forthcoming event in Sestriere.

