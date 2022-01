Alpine Skiing

Run of the Day: Elena Curtoni stars in Cortina D'Ampezzo

Elena Curtoni won her first ever super-G World Cup in Cortina D'Ampezzo as compatriot and Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia suffered another fall. It was Curtoni's second World Cup win, but one she admitted was "bittersweet" after seeing Goggia's tumble, which threatens to put her participation in the Beijing Olympics in doubt.

00:02:16, 2 hours ago