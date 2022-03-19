Marco Odermatt ended his stand-out World Cup title-winning season on a high after winning the giant slalom crystal globe in Courchevel-Meribel, France, on Saturday.

This latest win comes during an outstanding season for Odermatt, who claimed his fifth victory of the campaign to take home the giant slalom crystal globe and move 267 points ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen in the discipline standings.

This giant slalom title comes after winning gold in the same event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as he continues his fine form in the discipline this season.

The Swiss skier registered the fastest time after the first run, despite a mistake, and maintained his advantage going into the second descent, leaving him with a total time of 2:10.40, 0.49s faster than Norway’s Lucas Braathen. Odermatt’s compatriot Loic Meillard finished third with a time of 0.63 seconds off the pace.

It is a title which Odermatt richly deserves having finished on the podium in all of his eight World Cup giant slalom events held this season.

"To win the last race again, have those emotions after the finish line and now holding this globe is unbelievable," he said to FIS after the race.

Odermatt will be officially presented with the giant crystal globe on Sunday in the final season-ending slalom race, where he will not be involved.

His total points haul of 1,639 is more than 450 ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who emerged victorious in 2020.

