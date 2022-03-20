Henrik Kristoffersen sealed the 2022 men's World Cup slalom title after seeing off his Norwegian rivals in Courchevel.

The 27-year-old was a model of consistency on the bumpy, carved up slope of the 'Roc de Fer', coming second in his first run and remaining in the same position following his second descent.

Ad

Fellow countryman Lucas Braathen had been the closest challenger to Kristoffersen before the event had begun, but after topping the standings after the first run he could only finish a disappointing 21st in his second attempt to end up 11th overall.

Alpine Skiing Kristoffersen seals back-to-back giant slalom wins in Kranjska Gora 13/03/2022 AT 14:34

Atle Lie McGrath - another Norwegian - went quickest on the day to take the victory with Austrian Manu Feller second, but it was Kristoffersen who came away with the overall honour.

McGrath's performance lifted him seven places in the overall standings as he ended the season third, with Feller in second.

Britain's Dave Ryding struggled on his second run in the French Alps but ended the 10-race campaign a creditable eighth.

It was Kristoffersen's third World Cup slalom title, having also taken top spot in 2016 and 2020.

Kranjska Gora 'Spectacular piece of work!' - Kristoffersen storms to win at Kranjska Gora 12/03/2022 AT 13:19