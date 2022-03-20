Federica Brignone and Atle Lie McGrath claimed slalom victory in the final World Cup event of the season in Courchevel.

After two runs, Brignone won the women's event with a combined time of 2:14.68, with fellow Italian Marta Bassino 0.31s behind in second place.

Petra Vlhova finished in third place, though the final results made no difference in the overall World Cup standings, with the Crystal Globe title won by Mikaela Shiffrin.

Vhlova came second overall with Brignone finishing third.

McGrath won the men's race with a combined time of 1:34.52 with fellow Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen 0.37s back in second and Manuel Feller third overall.

Much like in the women's event, the result had little impact on the overall standings, with Marco Odermatt having already sealed the Crystal Globe.

