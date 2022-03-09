Atle Lie McGrath secured slalom World Cup victory in Flachau, as Dave Ryding’s hopes were dashed by a straddled gate.

Lie McGrath produced a brilliant second run and after crossing the line, his celebrations were worthy of victory as the Norwegian whipped up the 20,000 fans on the mountain in Austria.

While there was joy for Lie McGrath in what was his first career win, it was woe for Britain’s Ryding.

Ryding was in the hunt for slalom World Cup glory with two races remaining in the season, and set things up perfectly with an excellent opening run of 54.67 seconds.

However, on his 101st World Cup start, his hopes were dashed by a straddle towards the top of his second run.

Lie McGrath’s combined time of 1:52.51 secured victory from Clement Noel by 0.29 seconds.

“I am struggling for words,” Lie McGrath said on Eurosport. “I have waited so long for this.

“I have been so close three times now.

“I can’t describe it. This goes out to everyone who dreams they can do something big, it is possible, I did it today.

“This is absolutely amazing.”

The home fans partied, but they did not get to celebrate a win. It looked like they would after Johannes Strolz had a lead of almost a second after the first run, but a tentative second effort was only good enough for fourth as Daniel Yule completed the podium.

Laurie Taylor’s hopes of a positive finish were dashed as he came late into a gate and went crashing into the netting.

Manfred Moelgg was given a Champagne reception by his fellow skiers after the Italian completed his final run before retirement.

Billy Major did not make it through to the second run as he could only secure 48th place.

In the race for the red bib, Henrik Kristoffersen is still in front of fellow Norwegian Lucas Braathen and Germany's Linus Strasser despite finishing 16th overall in Flachau on Wednesday.

