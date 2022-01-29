World champion Corinne Suter showed she is finding her best form just in time for the Winter Olympics by winning the final World Cup downhill race before Beijing.

With several other top skiers skipping the race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Suter put down a clean run to earn her first win of the season. She clocked 1:40.74 on the classic course, finishing half a second ahead of Swiss team-mate Jasmine Flury. Cornelia Huetter of Austria was third, 0.78s behind.

Ad

Suter ended Switzerland’s 32-year wait for a women’s downhill world champion last year in Cortina d’Ampezzo and will be looking for her first Olympic medal in Beijing next month.

Cortina d'Ampezzo Goggia overcomes windy conditions to earn another downhill victory 22/01/2022 AT 14:00

She couldn't have asked for a better confidence booster, as this was her first World Cup win since December 2020.

“It’s very important for me because I had a difficult start to the season," Suter said. "And now I’ve found my way and getting better and better. Today I was super happy to ski here and also the feeling was awesome from the first gate.”

She’ll face tougher competition in China, though.

Reigning Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia of Italy, who has dominated the event in recent years, is nursing a knee injury but is still hoping to be fit in time for the Beijing race on February 15.

Fellow speed specialist Lara Gut-Behrami and American star Mikaela Shiffrin were among several other big names to skip this weekend's Garmisch races to focus on their preparations for the Olympics. A super-G will be held Sunday.

All-rounder Federica Brignone did compete but didn’t look at full strength after a stomach bug went through the Italian camp this week. She finished 1.71s back in 18th place.

Breezy Johnson of the United States, another downhill specialist, will miss the Olympics because of a knee injury. And with the uncertainty surrounding Goggia, Suter said it was difficult to focus on Saturday's race without letting her thoughts drift ahead to Beijing.

“It’s not so easy. Also a lot of girls are missed here, Sofia and Breezy. I really hope they will be back soon," Suter said. "I was thinking a lot about this situation, but today I try to just ski with my heart and with my head free.”

Suter also won a super-G at Garmisch in 2020 and became just the third woman to win a World Cup race in both speed disciplines at the German resort, joining Lindsey Vonn and Tina Weirather.

--

Stream the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games live and on demand on discovery+

Altenmarkt/Zauchensee Brignone top of the tree in Zauchensee Super G 16/01/2022 AT 12:59