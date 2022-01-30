There was a remarkable tie in the final Alpine Skiing World Cup race before the Beijing Olympics at Garmisch-Partenkirchen as Federica Brignone and Cornelia Huetter shared the top step in the Super G.

The pair both stopped the clock at 1:18.19 in a thrilling event which saw them both record personal milestones.

For Huetter - after a three-year absence - it was her second podium finish of the weekend, while Brignone picked up her third World Cup win of the season.

It was an especially sweet moment for Huetter, who has struggled with injury in recent years.

"[It's been] tough years. A lot of time at home not able to race," she said.

"It was not nice, but it's so nice to have a good feeling and crossing the finish line, like 0.00 [with the same time], it was weird.

"But it's really nice to share the top [step]."

On her tie with Huetter, Brignone said: "I'm so happy for Conny because skiing is great, but it can also be so hard and it's been so hard for her.

"It's a big push [the win] and a lot of confidence.

"I was stressed because I had the red bib and for me it's always more pressure.

I said I wanted to go to Garmisch because the pressure there could help me for the next races in Beijing where there's going to be so much more pressure.

"So it's always nice to try and work with this stress at the start."

