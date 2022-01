Alpine Skiing

‘Remarkable story!’ - Cornelia Huetter shares win with Federica Brignone

Italian Federica Brignone and Austrian Cornelia Huetter shared the Super G spoils in the final Alpine Ski event before the Beijing Olympics at Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The pair couldn't be separated on the clock with both recording a time of 1:18.19. For Huetter it was a second podium finish of the weekend, and for Brignone her third World Cup win of the season.

00:01:33, 2 hours ago